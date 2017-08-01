‘150th Anniversary: Port of Kobe’

Aug. 5-Sept. 24

Between the mid-18th and mid-19th centuries, Japan faced foreign military forces that aimed to open the country to the rest of the world, until U.S. Commodore Perry’s expeditions eventually led to the Treaty of Amity and Commerce in 1858.

Yokohama, Niigata, Nagasaki and Kobe were then chosen to be international trading hubs. Imperial opposition and economic collapse, however, delayed the building of the three ports, while Kobe became the base for the Tokugawa shogunate navy.

Through around 100 historical documents — including maps, drawings, illustrations and newspaper articles — this exhibition traces the history of the port of Kobe and how it influenced Japan’s government, international relations and diplomacy.

Kobe City Museum; 24 Kyo-machi, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Sannomiya Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 078-391-0035; www.city.kobe.lg.jp/museum/