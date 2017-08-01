‘Shibuyajizai: Infinity, or Self-Territory’

July 29-Sept. 17

Since 2005, Tokyo Wonder Site Shibuya has hosted joint projects by international art and cultural organizations and provided an alternative space to museums and galleries at which to introduce and nurture young creators. It now faces a change in October, when it will be restructured into Tokyo Arts and Space, a new facility under the administration of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

TWS Shibuya’s final exhibition brings together three artists — Mari Ohno, Nao Nishihara and Ishu Han — who choose to explore expression without being limited by art conventions. Ohno creates sound pieces, Nishihara looks to audience participation, while Han’s video work questions personal boundaries. Aptly set in Shibuya, an area evolving to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this exhibition challenges visitors to question their own changes and boundaries.

Tokyo Wonder Site Shibuya; 1-19-8 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Shibuya Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 03-3463-0603; www.tokyo-ws.org/english