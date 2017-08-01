‘Specters by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi’

July 29-Aug. 27

Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-1892), one of the leading ukiyo-e artists during the Meiji Era (1868-1912), was well known for his diversity of subjects ranging from historical figures to bijin-ga (images of beautiful women).

Throughout his life Tsukioka also depicted yōkai (supernatural beings), and it has been said that he was not only a good scary story teller, but had also had seen such creatures himself.

One hundred exhibits are on display, with highlights being two Tsukioka masterpieces: “One Hundred Ghost Stories of China and Japan,” a set of 26 early prints, and “New Forms of Thirty-six Ghosts,” which he created later in life.

Ukiyo-e Ota Memorial Museum of Art; 1-10-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Meiji-Jingumae Stn. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.ukiyoe-ota-muse.jp/eng