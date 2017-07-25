‘Feature Exhibition: Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Meiji Restoration — The Battle of Toba Fushimi’

July 25-Sept. 3

On the lunar New Year of 1868, the Saccho Alliance (Satsuma-Choshu Alliance) of imperial forces defeated Tokugawa shogunate troops in what is known today as The Battle of Toba Fushimi. Recognized as beginning of the Meiji Era (1868-1912), the battle triggered the Boshin civil war and brought forth a new modern age, even if at the expense of what is now southern Kyoto.

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Meiji Restoration, this historical showcase brings together color prints, photographs, weapons, war logs and more.

Kyoto National Museum; 527 Chaya-cho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto. Shichijo Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat., Sept. 1 till 9 p.m.). ¥520. Closed Mon. 075-525-2473; www.kyohaku.go.jp/eng