‘Forms and Expressions of Prayer: Introduction to Buddhist Art’

July 25-Sept.3

Buddhism has been practiced for centuries, with schools of thought evolving and changing. From Mikkyo (esoteric) and Jodo (Pure Land) to Zen, Buddhist prayers and tropes have been venerated and passed down over generations through paintings and sculptures.

In an exploration of devotion and solemnity, this exhibition showcases Buddhist artworks from different periods, including a monumental mandala depicting the world of esoteric Buddhism, reflections of paradise and scenes of terrifying judgments in hell, as well as Zen paintings of patriarchs of Buddhism and other Edo Period (1603-1868) works.

Idemitsu Museum of Arts; Teigeki Bldg. 9F, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Yurakucho Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.idemitsu-museum.or.jp/en