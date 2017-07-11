‘Special Exhibition: Wonderland of Buddhist Hell Scenes’

July 15-Sept. 3

According to the Buddhist doctrine of self-responsibility, individuals who commit misdeeds are forever trapped in the lower realms of the six paths of rebirth — a cycle that sends them back to a world of suffering, fear, insecurity and desperation. Of the six realms, hell has been well documented in the form of detailed paintings, sculptures and crafts.

In addition to portrayals of the fear of hell and the yearning for paradise, this exhibition focuses on entertaining interpretations by secular artists. Hell scenes from Buddhist temples are shown along with other artworks, including original drawings for the picture book “Exploring Hell with Young Mizuki and NonNonBa” by the manga artist Shigeru Mizuki.

Mitsui Memorial Museum; Mitsui Main Bldg. 7F, 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Mitsukoshimae Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mitsui-museum.jp