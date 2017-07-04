‘Special Exhibition: Celebrating 130 Years of Amity between Japan and Thailand — Thailand — Brilliant Land of the Buddha’

July 4-Aug. 27

To honor 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Thailand, the Tokyo National Museum is presenting 140 artworks and treasures that trace Buddhist influence and culture throughout Thai history.

Various Thai kingdoms are covered, starting with Sukhothai, which was established in 1238 when Buddhist culture began to flourish. From the 14th century, the city of Ayutthaya prospered through international trade for 400 years, and between the 16th and 17th centuries, Siam traded with Japan for goods such as swords.

The exhibition ends with 18th-century Rattanakosin, which aspired to restore and develop much of Ayutthaya culture that had been destroyed during the Burmese-Siamese Wars.

Tokyo National Museum; 13-9 Ueno Koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m., Sun. till 6 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tnm.jp