‘Araki Nobuyoshi: Photo-Crazy A’

July 8-Sept. 3

Globally recognized as one of the leading photographers in Japan, Nobuyoshi Araki has been at the forefront of photography since the 1960s. Over the past 50 years, he has published 500 photographic books and produced imagery that has celebrated a variety of themes and artistic techniques. Lately, he has focused on “life and death,” a reflection of his own personal experiences with death and his struggle with illness in recent years.

The exhibition title, “Photo-Crazy A,” is inspired by the ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, who called himself a “picture-crazy old man” during his mid 70s. A total of 1,000 works are on display, including scrapbooks Araki created during the 1960s — a seminal time of his career — and newer works.

Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery; 3-20-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Hatsudai Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.operacity.jp/en/ag