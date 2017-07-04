‘O Jun × Tanada Koji: Semegu’

July 8-Aug. 27

O Jun and Koji Tanada first met in 1997 and have been inspiring each other ever since. O Jun is known for works featuring nonfigurative motifs expressed through pencil, crayon, watercolors and oils, while Tanada is renowned for sculptures that are carved primarily from a single block of wood using an ancient technique called ichiboku-zukuri.

Marking the 20th year of the artists’ collaborative relationship, and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Itami City Museum of Art, this exhibition presents 150 works and an open studio hosted by both O Jun and Tanada.

Itami City Museum of Art; 2-5-20 Miyanomae, Itami, Hyogo. Itami Stn. 10 a.m.-6̣p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 072-772-7447; www.artmuseum-itami.jp