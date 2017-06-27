July 1-July 23

Old Edo (present-day Tokyo), surrounded by rivers and its huge bay, was often referred to as the “city of water.” During the Edo Period (1603-1868), its conduits were a primary means of transport — locals sailed, boats were used like taxis and merchants sent their wares around the city via ship.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has helped renew an interest in the capital’s waterways as a means of convenient daily transportation but also as a draw for tourists. In light of this, “Cruising around Edo” presents a selection of ukiyo-e waterscapes, illustrating rivers, watersides and a diversity of vessels such as houseboats and flatboats.

Ukiyo-e Ota Memorial Museum of Art; 1-10-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Meiji-jingumae Stn. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥700. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.ukiyoe-ota-muse.jp/eng