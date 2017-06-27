‘KIT: Popular Music Collection — Exhibition of Album Art’

June 21-July 23

Inspired by the culture of records, the artistry of album and single sleeves and the technology involved in the vinyl industry, the Kanazawa Institute of Technology began acquiring records in 1992. Now, it houses more than 240,000 records and a wealth of music magazines, books and newspapers, making it one of the world’s leading libraries of popular music-related items.

In recognition of the recent surge in the popularity of vinyl, the university has put together an exhibition that traces the history of popular music via different persepectives. Music lovers can view a 50-meter-long chronological timeline, 150 record sleeves, and follow the evolution of artists and their messages to listeners.

Grand Front Osaka, Knowledge Capital, Event Lab; 3-1 Ofuka-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka. Osaka Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 076-246-4784; www.kanazawa-it.ac.jp/record