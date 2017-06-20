‘Arcimboldo: Nature into Art’

June 20- Sept. 24

Well known for his unusual allegorical portraits, Giuseppe Arcimboldo (1527-1593) was born in Milan, Italy, but worked in Vienna and Prague during the latter half of the 16th century. His paintings, in which his subjects are portrayed through cipher-like collages of everyday motifs, such as fruit, vegetables, fish and books, are often cited as a major influence on the surrealists of the 20th century.

Though some critics believed Arcimboldo may have had mental health issues, others attribute his unusual style as part of the era’s fascination with the grotesque. Leonardo da Vinci, for example, also produced many bizarrely exaggerated caricature-like portraits.

Ten oil paintings, including the masterpieces “Spring,” “Summer,” “Autumn” and “Winter,” have been brought from major museums around the world for this exhibition.

The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo; 7-7 Ueno-koen, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.arcimboldo2017.jp/english