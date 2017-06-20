‘The Colorful World of Ceramics’

June 20-Sept. 24

Colors are not just for aesthetics in art — they stimulate the imagination and often help understand the artwork itself. For ceramics, color is a fundamental part of a work’s form and expression, making the creation of and use of glazes, as well as their manipulation through firing, crucial processes.

In contemporary ceramics, color plays a particularly prominent role in conveying artists’ messages. This exhibition looks at works from Japan and beyond, with a selection of vivid pieces by Ugo Nespolo, Zenji Miyashita, Kyusetsu Miwa and others.

The Museum of Contemporary Ceramic Art, The Shigaraki Ceramic Cultural Park; 2188-7 Chokushi, Shigaraki-cho, Koka, Shiga. Shigaraki Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥450. Closed Mon. 0748-83-0909; www.sccp.jp