Fine tableware maker offers VIP treatment

Celebrating more than a century of creating fine porcelain, Japan’s Noritake, a world-renowned maker of fine dinnerware, will invite diplomats from various countries living in Japan, foreign businesspeople and others to an exclusive fair at which customers will be given VIP treatment.

The fair will be held at Noritake Okura Art China Ginza from June 24 to July 2, to mark the partial renovation of the outlet to provide better customer service. The Noritake Ginza shop opened five years ago and now offers many varieties of tableware.

Included in the fair are the Hampshire Platinum Pearl set with eight plates in four different sizes, two bowls and two cups with saucers; Silver Palace set with 24 plates of four different sizes; Charleroi set with two plates, two cups with saucers, two teaspoons and two cake forks; and English Herbs set with 16 plates of four different sizes and four water glasses.

Noritake is the leader in Japanese tableware brand manufacturing and marketing with subsidiaries, factories and affiliates around the world. Considered as the finest quality china available in Japan, the company’s Okura chinaware is a long-standing favorite of the Japanese Imperial household and also features prominently at government banquets held for visiting heads of state and other dignitaries.

Noritake Okura Art China Ginza is one minute from Exit 13 of Ginza Station on the Ginza, Marunouchi and Hibiya lines. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fair will be from June 24 to July 2.

Noritake Okura Art China Ginza

noritakechina.com/okura

Tel: 03-3567-6121

Bunshodo Building 2F, 3-4-12 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo