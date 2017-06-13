‘Tadahiko Ikegaki: Ribbons and Prisms’

June 17-July 15

After graduating high school, multimedia artist Tadahiko Ikegaki moved to Mexico, where he lived for three years and was greatly influenced by the vivacity of the country and its people.

On his return to Japan in 1977, he began creating both 2-D and 3-D abstract works involving prints and carving, favoring a traditional form of copperplate etching that involves using acid to cut his designs into the plates.

On display are Ikegaki’s newer works, including 3-D pieces built from colored copperplate etchings and his most recent series of snapshots combined with prints and drawings. (Yukari Tanaka)

Gallery Nomart; 3-5-22 Nagata, Joto-ku, Osaka. Fukaebashi Stn. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun. 06-6964-2323; www.nomart.co.jp