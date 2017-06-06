‘The Winds of Suiboku-ga: Hasegawa Tohaku and Sesshu’

June 10-July 17

During the Muromachi Period (1338-1573), the Zen monk Sesshu (1420-1506) was the first Japanese to study the historical artistic expression of suiboku-ga, ink-brush painting that came to Japan from Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) China.

Suiboku-ga continued to develop during the Momoyama Period (1573-1603) under the master painter Hasegawa Tohaku (1539-1610), who pioneered his own unique form of expression while still preserving the traditional style.

The title refers to the use of the kanji for “wind” in words referring to style and pattern, with one of the highlights of the exhibition being “Crows on Pine and Egrets on Willow,” a monotone masterpiece painted on a folding screen and one of Tohaku’s representative works.

Idemitsu Museum of Arts; Teigeki Bldg. 9F, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Yurakucho Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.idemitsu-museum.or.jp/en