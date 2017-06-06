‘Keiichi Tahara: Les Sens’

June 9-July 9

Award-winning photographer Keiichi Tahara began his artistic career in France, living there from 1971 to 2006. Fascinated by natural light, he initially took photographs that focused on details of light shining through and casting shadows in architectural spaces. Later he went on to pursue sculpture and installation, eventually creating works that explored using light as a medium.

The exhibition covers Tahara’s multidisciplinary vision and includes some of his “Light Scape” installations as well his “Les mains” series — a collection of images focusing on hands, which garnered much critical acclaim when it was first published in Lyon in 2015.

Pola Museum Annex; Pola Ginza Bldg. 3F, 1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza-Itchome Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 03-5777-8600; www.po-holdings.co.jp/m-annex