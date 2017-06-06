‘La Parisienne: Portraying Women in the Capital of Culture, 1715-1965 from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’

June 10-Oct. 15

Parisian women, living in the heart of Europe’s fashion capital, have been style icons for centuries, inspiring through their sartorial innovations and lifestyle choices since the 1400s.

For this show illustrating the importance of Parisian women on the fashion industry and the arts, 120 items have been selected from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. From haute-couture dresses and paintings by Manet and Renoir to photographs of singers and scholars of the 1920s, the displays trace the shifting image of women and their influence on society.

Nagoya/Boston Museum of Fine Arts; 1-1-1 Kanayama-cho, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Kanayama Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat., Sun., holidays till 5 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 052-684-0101; www.nagoya-boston.or.jp/english