‘Japan Alps Art Festival 2017’

June 4-July 30

Located in the northwest of Nagano Prefecture and surrounded by abundant nature, the city of Omachi is often nicknamed the “Entrance of the Japan Alps.”

“The Japan Alps Festival 2017” — directed by Fram Kitagawa, the curator behind the popular “Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale” and “Setouchi Triennale” events — now celebrates Omachi’s local produce and dishes, such as oyaki steamed vegetable dumplings, as well as other local attractions, with a regional festival offering installations by both national and overseas artists.

Site-specific artworks include those by Russian contemporary artist Nikolay Polissky, Taiwanese picture-book writer Jimmy Liao and Japanese origami artist Tomoko Fuse.

The festival takes place in various locations in Omachi, Nagano; Shinano-Omachi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥2,500 for a passport ticket (some venues may require additional entry fees). 0261-23-5500; www.shinano-omachi.jp