‘In Praise of Swords: Masterpieces of Kurokawa Institute of Ancient Cultures’
An important cultural property tsuba (sword guard) with a design featuring Feng-gan, by Tsuchiya Yasuchika (18th century) | KUROKAWA INSTITUTE OF ANCIENT CULTURES

June 1-Aug. 4

The Sen-oku Hakuko Kan, also known as the Sumitomo Collection, houses more than 3,000 artifacts donated from the founding family of Sumitomo Group.

For this exhibition, however, the museum is showing Heian to Edo period (794-1868) swords, including designated national treasures and cultural properties, selected from the Japanese sword collection of the Kurokawa Institute of Ancient Cultures in Hyogo Prefecture. Also on display are decorative mountings, related lacquerware and paintings by samurai who artistically explored of the notion of beauty.

Sen-oku Hakuko Kan; 1-5-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.sen-oku.or.jp/english

