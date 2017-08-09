Rescue in the park: Kittens named Majorelle and Kirstenbosch

These two youngsters were part of a rescue operation that brought together complete strangers with the common goal of helping an animal in need. Majorelle (right) and Kirstenbosch were discovered by an Australian tourist in Tokyo’s Hamarikyu Gardens, which are built on the site of the Tokugawa shogun’s family villa. The tourist spotted an elegant yet obviously homeless cat with gorgeous fluffy fur catching and eating carp from the park’s pond. Her call to ARK led to another call, this time to the garden custodian, who turned out to be an animal-friendly man who had protected the cat by not alerting the pound. He also dropped the bomb that the cat had four kittens of less than a month old! The entire family was rescued and these are two of the kittens, now about 6 months old. Friendly, bold, healthy, affectionate and good with dogs and kids, Majo and Kirsty have “absolutely no downside.” They just need a home. A can-do team made their rescue happen. One more team member is all that’s needed for a fairy-tale finish. We need you.

If you are interested in adopting Majorelle or Kirstenbosch, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net