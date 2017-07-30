Dreams come true: Cats Dyna and Kohnan find a home in Saitama

Dyna and Kohnan were first featured here in January, and it was hoped they would be able to find a home together. That wish came true when Aya Sugimoto found them. “It was love at first sight.” Aya (right), pictured here holding Kohnan, is accompanied by her sister-in-law Ayumi Sugimoto (holding Dyna). “From the time I was a child, I wanted my own pet,” says Aya. And determined to make it happen, she moved to a pet-friendly apartment in Saitama and began her search.

Dyna and Kohnan got very lucky the day she found them. The two cats have settled in well. They are both sweet, funny and affectionate, but, says Aya, though they are believed to be sisters, they are also very different.

“Dyna is small but very brave, and stands her ground even when there are guests. She’s very curious about everything and will even approach people she’s never met before. She’ll flop down and show her belly, then bounce around like a kitten. She’s just adorable.”

Kohnan, on the other hand, “is so big, it’s hard to believe she’s a girl. She’s very strong. She loves her toy mouse and looks like a wild cat when she stalks and catches it. But if something bigger than a mouse shows up, she runs into the closet and hides.”

It’s been a great match all around, and a dream come true for all as well. “The adorable things they do and all the funny happenings make for many a heartwarming moment.”

ARK has many more cats and dogs available for adoption. Email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net