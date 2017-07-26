Up, up and away: a Pomeranian named Balloon

Balloon came to ARK when his owner was hospitalized. The little dog was in bad shape, rundown and very poorly cared for. That was three months ago, and the transformation is astounding. Round and fluffy and looking like he could float away, little Balloon will put you on cute overload. He’s perfect for Pomeranian lovers, but he adores all people. He does, as Poms tend to, have a temper at times, but 90 percent of the time he’s sweet and sunny and good with other dogs and most cats. He’s not young, but if we’re lucky we’ll all be there sometime, hoping to have trusted friends and a loving companion by our side. Please give this little guy a try. We’re sure you’ll find the world is indeed a nicer place with a beautiful Balloon.

If you are interested in adopting Balloon, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net