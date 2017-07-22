Marine Day Special: Summer days

Mother: Hurry up and pack your bag. We’ve got to get back to Tokyo. You’ve got school tomorrow.

Young child: Can I stay here? You can come and visit me on weekends.

— Nagahama Beach Resort, Kamitaga, Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

