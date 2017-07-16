A tasteful choice: a cat named Toro

The oddly named Toro is neither fish-like nor bullish. In fact, she’s very much a cat, classic cat — the kind people are referring to when they ask if you’re a cat person or a dog person. She can be both charming and aloof, a very fetching feline when she switches on her beguiling ways, and then cool and a bit distant when she’s simply not in the mood. She is fine with other cats but can do without them just as well. Toro loves toys and plays like the youngster she is, not yet a year old, and is healthy and eats heartily. Toro’s striking markings give her a very aesthetically pleasing look. And yes, though she has nothing to do with the high-priced tuna that also goes by the same name, she is most definitely, most decidedly, a high-end catch.

If you are interested in adopting Toro, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net