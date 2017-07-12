Joie de viva!: A Hokkaido cross named Viva

Adorably full of life, 3-year-old Viva is a Hokkaido cross. She looks like a shiba but her mix is bigger (Viva is 16 kg) and one known to produce very good hunters. Viva came from a temple and was never properly socialized, which makes her quite fearful of people. This should not be seen as a problem, however. She is highly intelligent, affectionate, loves other dogs, and would be an excellent companion when she gets to know you and learns to trust you. She would simply do best if she didn’t have to deal with sudden big influxes of unfamiliarity in her environment. Viva really is a beautiful dog, with a big bushy, soft tail and a ruff around her neck that makes her look like she’s wearing a coat. For those who love a dog who bonds deeply with a caring, trusted owner, Viva is your girl!

If you are interested in adopting Viva, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net