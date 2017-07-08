Jousting in Meguro Station

British man #1: Sometimes I feel as if I’m in a jousting tournament in Japan.

British man #2: Are you talking about your commute to work?

British man #1: No, I mean when a salaryman charges at me in his hurry to transfer trains on a rainy day with his rolled up umbrella pointing straight out in front of him.

— Meguro Station, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

