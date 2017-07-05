Mark of distinction: a cat named Totem

Totem came to ARK last September as a tiny kitten not yet 3 weeks old. She has grown into a beautiful healthy, young cat who absolutely adores people. If she’s not happy about something, like having her claws clipped, she’ll let you know. But she’ll soon forget about being cross and just rub against you and purr. Totem does get nervous in new places and will freeze up, but once she’s settled in, she’ll be overtly affectionate and wanting to cosy up. Some like to read into the markings on an animal’s fur, and Totem’s markings are striking. Some say the white pattern on her face looks like the emblem on a Mercedes-Benz. She is a classy-looking cat, but love and pureness of spirit are what loudest speak from her heart. “Peace!” to all.

If you are interested in adopting Totem, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net