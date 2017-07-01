Questionable logic

Middle-aged man #1: It’s raining. You don’t have an umbrella?

Middle-aged man #2: I have one in my bag but I don’t want to get it wet.

— Tamachi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.