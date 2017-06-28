Chock-full of fun: a dog named Chucker

Eight-month-old Chucker came to ARK at the end of last year after being taken in off the streets. Healthy and a little timid, he’s described as a “big, soft-coated, soft-hearted puppy” that has gotten good with people and is getting better all the time thanks to lessons from his foster family’s friendly golden retriever. Chucker loves to play, and toys, glorious toys, are a big thing in his life now. He loves other dogs too, especially big ones he can romp and enjoy some rough and tumble with, but he’s also sweet with little dogs. Indeed, Chucker is a sweetheart all around, with no aggression in him at all. You can see it in his expression, kind and intelligent. He’s the kind of lovable mutt stories are made of, and he needs someone to keep writing his a happy one.

If you are interested in adopting Chucker, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net