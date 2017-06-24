When in doubt, spell it out

Japanese child (counting in English): One … two … three … four … five … six … 25 … 26 … 20-something … 28 … 29 … 30.

— Tamachi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

