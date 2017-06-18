Angels in our midst: a cat named Mizukiri

Mizukiri owes his life to one of those rare gems among us who refuse to turn a blind eye when they encounter a creature in need. He was found in Tokyo’s Hiroo area with a badly infected hind leg. He would not have survived much longer had he not been taken in, but even after he was rescued, amputation was considered. Luckily, the young cat was able to heal, and though his leg is somewhat misshapen and he is unable to retract his claws on that foot, it does not hamper his movement at all. He walks and runs on it. A small cat just under 4 kilograms, Mizukiri is “soft, cuddly, happy and purrs like crazy.” A gentle sweet cat that will meow softly to get your attention, we are hoping to find Mizukiri a home with a person who knows love isn’t about the superficial, a person who will complete that priceless circle of support that allows others in need to be helped as Mizukiri has been.

If you are interested in adopting Mizukiri, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net