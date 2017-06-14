Hero at heart: a dog named Rikinosuke

Energetic, strong and handsome, some ARK staff have called him “the Chris Hemsworth of dogs,” in reference to the actor’s portrayal of Thor. Rikinosuke, a 10-year-old mix of Norwegian elkhound and Australian cattle dog, is no fighter, Still, he would most likely leap to protect his loved ones. This handsome dog was bred to round up cattle and be a working dog. His energy is boundless. Sadly, he has been at the shelter for seven long years, passed over likely due to space limitations in Japan. It would be tragic for such an intelligent creature to be banished to a shelter for life. Riki would thrive with the one-on-one companionship only a private home can provide. He loves to swim, loves to run and to play ball games too. Riki would do best with lots of room to run or an active dog walker, and he does need to be an only animal in a household. After all, gods will be gods.

If you are interested in adopting Rikinosuke, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net