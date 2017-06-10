Reason prevails over emotion

Toddler (shouting loudly): I want to go to either Gusto or Saizeriya (family restaurants).

Mom (muttering under her breath): Like that’s ever going to happen.

— Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, Kanagawa Prefecture. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.