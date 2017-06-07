What you got cookin’?: a cat named Chijimi

They don’t get much more gorgeous than this, especially for a cat that has been sitting in a shelter for four years. Pretty incredible on all counts. Five-year-old Chijimi came to ARK with his buddy Chapuche (also recently featured here) after their owner became ill and had to give them up. They are both are still here, and it’s a crying shame that such gems have been overlooked. This green-eyed beauty, with a thick mane of fur, looks like a gray lion, and he’s even more beautiful when you see him in the flesh. Chijimi has been described as “something of a handful” at times, but only for those who don’t understand that a cat, especially a classic cat, needs to have his space on his terms. Chijimi is rather timid and needs to be the one that comes to you for affection, not the other way around. When he’s seeking solace and wants to come close, you’d have a hard time keeping him away. To know him is to love him, and to know the joy of loving with an open heart, no strings attached.

If you are interested in adopting Chijimi, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net