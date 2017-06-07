Views from Fukuoka: Who would you vote for in the U.K. election and how might recent terrorist attacks affect the result?

Ollie Horn

Comedian, 25 (Gloucestershire, southwest England)

I’ll be voting Lib Dem, as they pose the most credible threat to the incumbent Tories in my constituency. The Tory manifesto is the antithesis of my aspirations for Britain. We should be part of the [European] Single Market, embrace immigration and cherish the NHS and its workers. The attacks may serve to validate the views of voters already minded to vote for parties on the right. I feel the attacks are a reminder of the need for investment into policing and a thoughtful foreign policy.

Jamie

Kindergarten teacher, 32 (Glamorgan, south Wales)

I would vote for Labour. I don’t think the attacks will have a great impact on the voting. People will have already made up their minds and I don’t think there will be a sudden change of opinions because of these recent attacks. [Conservative Prime Minister] Theresa May is coming out with a lot more nationalistic views at the moment but, at the same time, is defending the U.K.’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Jess Phelan

Web editor, 31 (Hertfordshire, southern England)

I voted for Labour. It’s actually the first time I’ve seriously contemplated voting for the Lib Dems: I like the consistency of their opposition to Brexit and the priority they’ve started to give environmental issues. But it’s Labour’s commitment to the NHS that swung it. I’d like to think that the attacks on Britain would encourage people to value solidarity and vote for a party that seeks to help the many, not just the few — but I fear they’ll just fuel the reactionism that seems to dominate politics right now.

Alex Bleasdale

Software developer, 30 (Lincolnshire, East Midlands)

I used to vote Green or LibDem, but for the first time, I will vote Labour. [Party leader] Jeremy Corbyn is the one politician in a generation who I feel really has most people’s needs at heart. I also strongly disagree with the austerity policies of the Conservatives. I don’t think the recent attacks will have much effect on voters. The two major parties have very different ideas about how to fight terrorism, but there are lots of other big issues dividing opinion already.

Charlotte Frude

Student, 22 (Somerset, southwest England)

I’m still undecided. After the Brexit vote and with the current international political instability, I think it’s fair to say that making a decision this time round has been particularly difficult. I’d say that the recent terror attacks and May’s and Corbyn’s reactions to them in the next few days are likely to affect the way people vote. The final few days of campaigning may prove some of the most critical for this election.

Aaron Mullan

English teacher, 38 (Northern Ireland)

I’m a Labour person but Corbyn is a bit, y’know, weak, so I’m not decided. I definitely think the terrorist attacks will have an effect on the voting. The more hard-line anti-immigration parties will get extra votes. It’s hard, man. I would like to class myself as a pretty liberal guy, but when you have guys running around with knives, it makes it hard to sympathize.

