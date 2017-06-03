Spoiled rotten

Foreign resident (to a table of Australian tourists): Excuse me. You need to push the button for the waiting staff to come.

Australian tourist: In a place like this?

— Gyukaku Shibuya, Shibuya, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.