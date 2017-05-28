Heart-warming: a shih tzu mix named Cockle

Cockle, a wee shih tzu mix, came to ARK in February, after he was rescued from the deplorable situation of a hoarder. Despite the filth of where he came from, Cockle is healthy, fluffy and clean. Weighing no more than a rather large cat, 2-year-old Cockle has something of a feline nature to him. If you sit quietly, he will often come over and sit nearby or even crawl onto your lap. He is quiet and light on his feet, and pads around merrily when people are about, but takes little interest in other dogs. He “loves people to bits” and “frets a bit when left alone.” His only bad habit is that he can also climb fences like a cat and would need to be watched. Mostly, he would be happy to have a person to keep company and to keep him company, in what would surely be a most heart-warming situation.

If you are interested in adopting Cockle, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net